Jan. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,637 325-370 313-368
Wheat Tukda --,625 325-391 317-377
Jowar White 141 265-385 260-385
Bajra 065 265-330 275-325
PULSES
Gram 750 710-0,754 710-0,750
Udid 345 646-0,691 635-0,691
Moong 105 1,025-1,130 1,072-1,140
Tuar 035 583-725 585-715
Maize 11 280-301 280-300
Vaal Deshi 20 555-0,730 550-0,721
Choli 39 650-0,850 650-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,900-4,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300