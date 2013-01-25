Jan. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,637 325-370 313-368 Wheat Tukda --,625 325-391 317-377 Jowar White 141 265-385 260-385 Bajra 065 265-330 275-325 PULSES Gram 750 710-0,754 710-0,750 Udid 345 646-0,691 635-0,691 Moong 105 1,025-1,130 1,072-1,140 Tuar 035 583-725 585-715 Maize 11 280-301 280-300 Vaal Deshi 20 555-0,730 550-0,721 Choli 39 650-0,850 650-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,900-4,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300