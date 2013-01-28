Jan. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,290 333-371 325-370
Wheat Tukda 1,254 330-390 325-391
Jowar White 155 260-380 265-385
Bajra 85 280-315 265-330
PULSES
Gram 2,300 703-0,736 710-0,754
Udid 225 660-0,675 646-0,691
Moong 114 1,030-1,111 1,025-1,130
Tuar 40 582-730 583-725
Maize 19 285-290 280-301
Vaal Deshi 30 565-0,721 555-0,730
Choli 85 750-0,900 650-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,700-3,750 3,750-3,800
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300