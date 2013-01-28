Jan. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,290 333-371 325-370 Wheat Tukda 1,254 330-390 325-391 Jowar White 155 260-380 265-385 Bajra 85 280-315 265-330 PULSES Gram 2,300 703-0,736 710-0,754 Udid 225 660-0,675 646-0,691 Moong 114 1,030-1,111 1,025-1,130 Tuar 40 582-730 583-725 Maize 19 285-290 280-301 Vaal Deshi 30 565-0,721 555-0,730 Choli 85 750-0,900 650-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,700-3,750 3,750-3,800 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300