Jan. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,840 329-370 333-371 Wheat Tukda --,960 327-400 330-390 Jowar White 137 260-395 260-380 Bajra 90 260-325 280-315 PULSES Gram 1,420 705-0,738 703-0,736 Udid 340 625-0,680 660-0,675 Moong 129 1,050-1,132 1,030-1,111 Tuar 30 585-725 582-730 Maize 10 263-295 285-290 Vaal Deshi 40 568-0,729 565-0,721 Choli 39 831-0,935 750-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300