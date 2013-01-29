Jan. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,840 329-370 333-371
Wheat Tukda --,960 327-400 330-390
Jowar White 137 260-395 260-380
Bajra 90 260-325 280-315
PULSES
Gram 1,420 705-0,738 703-0,736
Udid 340 625-0,680 660-0,675
Moong 129 1,050-1,132 1,030-1,111
Tuar 30 585-725 582-730
Maize 10 263-295 285-290
Vaal Deshi 40 568-0,729 565-0,721
Choli 39 831-0,935 750-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300