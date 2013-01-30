Jan. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,032 325-365 329-370
Wheat Tukda 1,625 323-390 327-400
Jowar White 128 215-365 260-395
Bajra 085 275-318 260-325
PULSES
Gram 1,500 705-0,735 705-0,738
Udid 320 634-0,682 625-0,680
Moong 108 1,060-1,128 1,050-1,132
Tuar 035 590-710 585-725
Maize 10 250-300 263-295
Vaal Deshi 10 450-0,670 568-0,729
Choli 75 780-1,100 831-0,935
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,800-3,850 3,700-3,750
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300