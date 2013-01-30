Jan. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,032 325-365 329-370 Wheat Tukda 1,625 323-390 327-400 Jowar White 128 215-365 260-395 Bajra 085 275-318 260-325 PULSES Gram 1,500 705-0,735 705-0,738 Udid 320 634-0,682 625-0,680 Moong 108 1,060-1,128 1,050-1,132 Tuar 035 590-710 585-725 Maize 10 250-300 263-295 Vaal Deshi 10 450-0,670 568-0,729 Choli 75 780-1,100 831-0,935 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,800-3,850 3,700-3,750 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300