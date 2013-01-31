Jan. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,115 325-371 325-365 Wheat Tukda 1,310 325-392 323-390 Jowar White 135 220-365 215-365 Bajra 070 280-320 275-318 PULSES Gram 1,300 690-0,718 705-0,735 Udid 400 660-0,675 634-0,682 Moong 250 1,025-1,125 1,060-1,128 Tuar 040 595-715 590-710 Maize 19 295-305 250-300 Vaal Deshi 15 455-0,720 450-0,670 Choli 65 685-1,105 780-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,700-3,750 3,800-3,850 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300