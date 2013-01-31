Jan. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,115 325-371 325-365
Wheat Tukda 1,310 325-392 323-390
Jowar White 135 220-365 215-365
Bajra 070 280-320 275-318
PULSES
Gram 1,300 690-0,718 705-0,735
Udid 400 660-0,675 634-0,682
Moong 250 1,025-1,125 1,060-1,128
Tuar 040 595-715 590-710
Maize 19 295-305 250-300
Vaal Deshi 15 455-0,720 450-0,670
Choli 65 685-1,105 780-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,700-3,750 3,800-3,850
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,800-4,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300