Feb. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,140 326-370 325-371
Wheat Tukda 1,295 327-395 325-392
Jowar White 110 260-395 220-365
Bajra 075 270-335 280-320
PULSES
Gram 1,250 685-0,715 690-0,718
Udid 200 611-0,676 660-0,675
Moong 129 1,030-1,132 1,025-1,125
Tuar 050 585-825 595-715
Maize 15 285-310 295-305
Vaal Deshi 45 451-0,725 455-0,720
Choli 70 585-1,050 685-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300