Feb. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,140 326-370 325-371 Wheat Tukda 1,295 327-395 325-392 Jowar White 110 260-395 220-365 Bajra 075 270-335 280-320 PULSES Gram 1,250 685-0,715 690-0,718 Udid 200 611-0,676 660-0,675 Moong 129 1,030-1,132 1,025-1,125 Tuar 050 585-825 595-715 Maize 15 285-310 295-305 Vaal Deshi 45 451-0,725 455-0,720 Choli 70 585-1,050 685-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300