Feb. 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Gram Daal and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,325 320-373 326-370
Wheat Tukda --,290 323-385 327-395
Jowar White 110 255-385 260-395
Bajra 065 285-330 270-335
PULSES
Gram 1,145 680-0,710 685-0,715
Udid 150 630-0,682 611-0,676
Moong 000 000-0,000 1,030-1,132
Tuar 030 625-720 585-825
Maize --5 215-305 285-310
Vaal Deshi 50 631-0,725 451-0,725
Choli 50 891-1,045 585-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Gram dal 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300