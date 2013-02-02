Feb. 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram Daal and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,325 320-373 326-370 Wheat Tukda --,290 323-385 327-395 Jowar White 110 255-385 260-395 Bajra 065 285-330 270-335 PULSES Gram 1,145 680-0,710 685-0,715 Udid 150 630-0,682 611-0,676 Moong 000 000-0,000 1,030-1,132 Tuar 030 625-720 585-825 Maize --5 215-305 285-310 Vaal Deshi 50 631-0,725 451-0,725 Choli 50 891-1,045 585-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Gram dal 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300