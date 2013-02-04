Feb. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,500 325-375 320-373 Wheat Tukda --,450 320-393 323-385 Jowar White 110 250-380 255-385 Bajra 055 280-320 285-330 PULSES Gram 2,500 625-0,650 680-0,710 Udid 300 640-0,675 630-0,682 Moong 175 1,045-1,175 1,030-1,132 Tuar 025 650-765 625-720 Maize 10 250-302 215-305 Vaal Deshi 75 525-0,725 631-0,725 Choli 50 600-1,150 891-1,045 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,650 3,700-3,750 Gram dal 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300