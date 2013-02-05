BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,400 319-361 325-375 Wheat Tukda --,530 320-376 320-393 Jowar White 150 270-360 250-380 Bajra 080 285-325 280-320 PULSES Gram 1,600 600-0,651 625-0,650 Udid 100 620-0,670 640-0,675 Moong 180 1,060-1,140 1,045-1,175 Tuar 050 670-810 650-765 Maize --5 250-302 250-302 Vaal Deshi 25 555-0,782 525-0,725 Choli 50 650-1,150 600-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,600-3,650 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,450-3,500 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,600-6,700 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T