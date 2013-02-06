Feb. 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar moved down due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,240 320-370 319-361
Wheat Tukda --,510 340-398 320-376
Jowar White 100 265-363 270-360
Bajra 050 283-323 285-325
PULSES
Gram 1,350 580-0,646 600-0,651
Udid 200 650-0,675 620-0,670
Moong 128 1,030-1,111 1,060-1,140
Tuar 035 665-815 670-810
Maize 10 255-310 250-302
Vaal Deshi 30 555-0,725 555-0,782
Choli 40 652-1,135 650-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300