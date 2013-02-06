Feb. 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,240 320-370 319-361 Wheat Tukda --,510 340-398 320-376 Jowar White 100 265-363 270-360 Bajra 050 283-323 285-325 PULSES Gram 1,350 580-0,646 600-0,651 Udid 200 650-0,675 620-0,670 Moong 128 1,030-1,111 1,060-1,140 Tuar 035 665-815 670-810 Maize 10 255-310 250-302 Vaal Deshi 30 555-0,725 555-0,782 Choli 40 652-1,135 650-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300