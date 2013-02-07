BRIEF-TVS Motor Co May total sales up around 16 pct
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
Feb. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,440 312-376 320-370 Wheat Tukda --,710 340-393 340-398 Jowar White 100 250-365 265-363 Bajra 48 265-315 283-323 PULSES Gram 1,642 585-0,644 580-0,646 Udid 250 620-0,681 650-0,675 Moong 111 1,047-1,093 1,030-1,111 Tuar 50 650-710 665-815 Maize 25 280-310 255-310 Vaal Deshi 10 460-0,670 555-0,725 Choli 25 825-0,950 652-1,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds by way of issue of securities up to INR 1 billion