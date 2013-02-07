Feb. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,440 312-376 320-370 Wheat Tukda --,710 340-393 340-398 Jowar White 100 250-365 265-363 Bajra 48 265-315 283-323 PULSES Gram 1,642 585-0,644 580-0,646 Udid 250 620-0,681 650-0,675 Moong 111 1,047-1,093 1,030-1,111 Tuar 50 650-710 665-815 Maize 25 280-310 255-310 Vaal Deshi 10 460-0,670 555-0,725 Choli 25 825-0,950 652-1,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300