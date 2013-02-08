Feb. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,565 315-370 312-376 Wheat Tukda --,725 335-386 340-393 Jowar White 70 250-365 250-365 Bajra 050 260-320 265-315 PULSES Gram 1,440 540-0,655 585-0,644 Udid 500 625-0,670 620-0,681 Moong 185 1,050-1,120 1,047-1,093 Tuar 100 655-690 650-710 Maize 20 283-315 280-310 Vaal Deshi 30 450-0,725 460-0,670 Choli 30 750-0,950 825-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300