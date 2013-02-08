Feb. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,565 315-370 312-376
Wheat Tukda --,725 335-386 340-393
Jowar White 70 250-365 250-365
Bajra 050 260-320 265-315
PULSES
Gram 1,440 540-0,655 585-0,644
Udid 500 625-0,670 620-0,681
Moong 185 1,050-1,120 1,047-1,093
Tuar 100 655-690 650-710
Maize 20 283-315 280-310
Vaal Deshi 30 450-0,725 460-0,670
Choli 30 750-0,950 825-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300