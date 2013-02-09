Feb. 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to restricted retail demand.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Rice prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,630 311-376 315-370
Wheat Tukda --,920 340-390 335-386
Jowar White 80 280-390 250-365
Bajra 075 250-315 260-320
PULSES
Gram 2,250 590-0,659 540-0,655
Udid 254 591-0,685 625-0,670
Moong 144 1,036-1,146 1,050-1,120
Tuar 175 650-795 655-690
Maize --5 280-300 283-315
Vaal Deshi 15 485-0,670 450-0,725
Choli 25 750-1,025 750-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300