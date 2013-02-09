Feb. 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,630 311-376 315-370 Wheat Tukda --,920 340-390 335-386 Jowar White 80 280-390 250-365 Bajra 075 250-315 260-320 PULSES Gram 2,250 590-0,659 540-0,655 Udid 254 591-0,685 625-0,670 Moong 144 1,036-1,146 1,050-1,120 Tuar 175 650-795 655-690 Maize --5 280-300 283-315 Vaal Deshi 15 485-0,670 450-0,725 Choli 25 750-1,025 750-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300