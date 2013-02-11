Feb. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to higher arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,700 312-375 311-376 Wheat Tukda 1,500 340-391 348-390 Jowar White 80 265-390 280-390 Bajra 065 245-321 250-315 PULSES Gram 3,200 585-0,645 590-0,659 Udid 431 577-0,678 591-0,685 Moong 134 1,015-1,140 1,036-1,146 Tuar 110 648-805 650-795 Maize 10 275-305 280-300 Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,750 485-0,670 Choli 45 715-0,900 750-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300