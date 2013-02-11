Feb. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to higher arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,700 312-375 311-376
Wheat Tukda 1,500 340-391 348-390
Jowar White 80 265-390 280-390
Bajra 065 245-321 250-315
PULSES
Gram 3,200 585-0,645 590-0,659
Udid 431 577-0,678 591-0,685
Moong 134 1,015-1,140 1,036-1,146
Tuar 110 648-805 650-795
Maize 10 275-305 280-300
Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,750 485-0,670
Choli 45 715-0,900 750-1,025
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300