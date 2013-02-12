Feb. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,670 314-374 312-375 Wheat Tukda --,830 338-390 348-391 Jowar White 56 283-398 265-390 Bajra 091 247-325 245-321 PULSES Gram 2,780 580-0,646 585-0,645 Udid 312 600-0,685 577-0,678 Moong 118 1,038-1,145 1,015-1,140 Tuar 098 725-808 648-805 Maize 17 270-310 275-305 Vaal Deshi 35 450-0,775 450-0,750 Choli 23 875-1,000 715-0,900 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300