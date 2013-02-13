Feb. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,500 313-371 314-374
Wheat Tukda 00,650 333-403 338-390
Jowar White 078 285-400 283-398
Bajra 0,040 245-325 247-325
PULSES
Gram 2,050 585-0,655 580-0,646
Udid 0,300 0,650-0,680 0,600-0,685
Moong 0,030 1,030-1,131 1,038-1,145
Tuar 0,100 725-803 725-808
Maize 008 265-300 270-310
Vaal Deshi 085 0,450-0,760 0,450-0,775
Choli 010 0,870-1,000 0,875-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300