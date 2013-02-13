Feb. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,500 313-371 314-374 Wheat Tukda 00,650 333-403 338-390 Jowar White 078 285-400 283-398 Bajra 0,040 245-325 247-325 PULSES Gram 2,050 585-0,655 580-0,646 Udid 0,300 0,650-0,680 0,600-0,685 Moong 0,030 1,030-1,131 1,038-1,145 Tuar 0,100 725-803 725-808 Maize 008 265-300 270-310 Vaal Deshi 085 0,450-0,760 0,450-0,775 Choli 010 0,870-1,000 0,875-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300