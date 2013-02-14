Feb. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,500 312-360 313-371 Wheat Tukda 00,350 335-389 333-403 Jowar White 090 250-405 285-400 Bajra 0,017 260-325 245-325 PULSES Gram 1,945 600-0,660 585-0,655 Udid 0,300 0,600-0,680 0,650-0,680 Moong 0,050 0,900-1,160 1,030-1,131 Tuar 0,070 711-800 725-803 Maize 015 250-295 265-300 Vaal Deshi 040 0,500-0,800 0,450-0,760 Choli 015 0,800-1,000 0,870-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,575-1,580 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,650 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300