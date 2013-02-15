Feb. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,500 310-370 312-360 Wheat Tukda 00,570 330-390 335-389 Jowar White 050 280-385 250-405 Bajra 0,028 235-320 260-325 PULSES Gram 1,500 600-0,660 600-0,660 Udid 0,325 0,612-0,674 0,600-0,680 Moong 0,060 0,905-1,165 0,900-1,160 Tuar 0,075 712-806 711-800 Maize 005 251-295 250-295 Vaal Deshi 050 0,425-0,700 0,500-0,800 Choli 035 0,625-0,751 0,800-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,575-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,625-1,650 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300