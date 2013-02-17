Feb. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,490 326-377 310-370
Wheat Tukda 00,530 328-390 330-390
Jowar White 058 285-390 280-385
Bajra 0,032 240-325 235-320
PULSES
Gram 1,200 600-0,655 600-0,660
Udid 0,120 0,625-0,669 0,612-0,674
Moong 0,050 1,000-1,150 0,905-1,165
Tuar 0,200 696-793 712-806
Maize 010 255-300 251-295
Vaal Deshi 060 0,430-0,695 0,425-0,700
Choli 010 0,851-1,010 0,625-0,751
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,375-3,425 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300