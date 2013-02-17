Feb. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 326-377 310-370 Wheat Tukda 00,530 328-390 330-390 Jowar White 058 285-390 280-385 Bajra 0,032 240-325 235-320 PULSES Gram 1,200 600-0,655 600-0,660 Udid 0,120 0,625-0,669 0,612-0,674 Moong 0,050 1,000-1,150 0,905-1,165 Tuar 0,200 696-793 712-806 Maize 010 255-300 251-295 Vaal Deshi 060 0,430-0,695 0,425-0,700 Choli 010 0,851-1,010 0,625-0,751 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,375-3,425 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300