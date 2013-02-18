Feb. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,630 309-378 326-377 Wheat Tukda 1,352 335-396 328-390 Jowar White 55 286-395 285-390 Bajra 35 239-325 240-325 PULSES Gram 3,690 600-0,664 600-0,655 Udid 186 656-0,677 625-0,669 Moong 25 1,050-1,150 1,000-1,150 Tuar 150 680-791 696-793 Maize 10 250-300 255-300 Vaal Deshi 60 425-0,721 430-0,695 Choli 35 845-1,005 851-1,010 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,530-1,540 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,475 3,375-3,425 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300