Feb. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,630 309-378 326-377
Wheat Tukda 1,352 335-396 328-390
Jowar White 55 286-395 285-390
Bajra 35 239-325 240-325
PULSES
Gram 3,690 600-0,664 600-0,655
Udid 186 656-0,677 625-0,669
Moong 25 1,050-1,150 1,000-1,150
Tuar 150 680-791 696-793
Maize 10 250-300 255-300
Vaal Deshi 60 425-0,721 430-0,695
Choli 35 845-1,005 851-1,010
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,530-1,540
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,475 3,375-3,425
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300