Feb. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,530 312-371 309-378
Wheat Tukda 1,035 333-397 335-396
Jowar White 70 260-370 286-395
Bajra 040 260-318 239-325
PULSES
Gram 2,410 599-0,665 600-0,664
Udid 000 000-0,000 656-0,677
Moong 070 950-1,153 1,050-1,150
Tuar 235 701-822 680-791
Maize --5 250-310 250-300
Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,770 425-0,721
Choli 25 750-1,080 845-1,005
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,425-3,475
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,600-3,650
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300