Feb. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,530 312-371 309-378 Wheat Tukda 1,035 333-397 335-396 Jowar White 70 260-370 286-395 Bajra 040 260-318 239-325 PULSES Gram 2,410 599-0,665 600-0,664 Udid 000 000-0,000 656-0,677 Moong 070 950-1,153 1,050-1,150 Tuar 235 701-822 680-791 Maize --5 250-310 250-300 Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,770 425-0,721 Choli 25 750-1,080 845-1,005 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,425-3,475 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,600-3,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300