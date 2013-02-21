Feb. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,510 317-375 312-373 Wheat Tukda --,923 335-407 332-390 Jowar White 80 263-380 255-375 Bajra 055 267-330 263-325 PULSES Gram 3,150 580-0,645 600-0,663 Udid 129 638-0,679 580-0,673 Moong 145 950-1,160 850-1,195 Tuar 120 708-834 701-822 Maize 45 273-310 270-305 Vaal Deshi 63 435-0,725 425-0,710 Choli 55 905-1,030 650-1,111 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300