BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
Feb. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,510 317-375 312-373 Wheat Tukda --,923 335-407 332-390 Jowar White 80 263-380 255-375 Bajra 055 267-330 263-325 PULSES Gram 3,150 580-0,645 600-0,663 Udid 129 638-0,679 580-0,673 Moong 145 950-1,160 850-1,195 Tuar 120 708-834 701-822 Maize 45 273-310 270-305 Vaal Deshi 63 435-0,725 425-0,710 Choli 55 905-1,030 650-1,111 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.648 pct(12