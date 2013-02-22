Feb. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to increased demand from mills.
* Tuar prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,576 313-375 317-375
Wheat Tukda --,800 335-412 335-407
Jowar White 80 260-395 263-380
Bajra 040 280-315 267-330
PULSES
Gram 2,880 590-0,664 580-0,645
Udid 248 631-0,689 638-0,679
Moong 070 910-1,155 950-1,160
Tuar 450 670-815 708-834
Maize 25 270-315 273-310
Vaal Deshi 55 550-0,770 435-0,725
Choli 15 915-1,025 905-1,030
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300