Feb. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to increased demand from mills. * Tuar prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,576 313-375 317-375 Wheat Tukda --,800 335-412 335-407 Jowar White 80 260-395 263-380 Bajra 040 280-315 267-330 PULSES Gram 2,880 590-0,664 580-0,645 Udid 248 631-0,689 638-0,679 Moong 070 910-1,155 950-1,160 Tuar 450 670-815 708-834 Maize 25 270-315 273-310 Vaal Deshi 55 550-0,770 435-0,725 Choli 15 915-1,025 905-1,030 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,200-8,300 8,200-8,300