Feb. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,405 312-374 313-375 Wheat Tukda --,636 335-411 335-412 Jowar White 68 265-385 260-395 Bajra 035 275-330 280-315 PULSES Gram 3,420 595-0,662 590-0,664 Udid 200 625-0,684 631-0,689 Moong 050 915-1,165 910-1,155 Tuar 200 711-846 670-815 Maize 25 262-307 270-315 Vaal Deshi 50 445-0,731 550-0,770 Choli 50 955-1,125 915-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,200-8,300