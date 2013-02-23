Feb. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,405 312-374 313-375
Wheat Tukda --,636 335-411 335-412
Jowar White 68 265-385 260-395
Bajra 035 275-330 280-315
PULSES
Gram 3,420 595-0,662 590-0,664
Udid 200 625-0,684 631-0,689
Moong 050 915-1,165 910-1,155
Tuar 200 711-846 670-815
Maize 25 262-307 270-315
Vaal Deshi 50 445-0,731 550-0,770
Choli 50 955-1,125 915-1,025
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,200-8,300