Feb. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,400 313-375 312-374 Wheat Tukda --,650 335-415 335-411 Jowar White 60 270-395 265-385 Bajra 045 277-330 275-330 PULSES Gram 3,450 565-0,672 595-0,662 Udid 080 550-0,675 625-0,684 Moong 045 980-1,125 915-1,165 Tuar 250 780-860 711-846 Maize 20 274-310 262-307 Vaal Deshi 45 625-0,725 445-0,731 Choli 53 950-1,110 955-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500