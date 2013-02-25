BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Feb. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,400 313-375 312-374 Wheat Tukda --,650 335-415 335-411 Jowar White 60 270-395 265-385 Bajra 045 277-330 275-330 PULSES Gram 3,450 565-0,672 595-0,662 Udid 080 550-0,675 625-0,684 Moong 045 980-1,125 915-1,165 Tuar 250 780-860 711-846 Maize 20 274-310 262-307 Vaal Deshi 45 625-0,725 445-0,731 Choli 53 950-1,110 955-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,610-1,620 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
