India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,825 313-377 313-375 Wheat Tukda 1,293 336-416 335-415 Jowar White 60 285-405 270-395 Bajra 040 273-333 277-330 PULSES Gram 3,245 560-0,665 565-0,672 Udid 200 640-0,675 550-0,675 Moong 040 960-1,155 980-1,125 Tuar 187 670-869 780-860 Maize 25 272-310 274-310 Vaal Deshi 55 650-0,735 625-0,725 Choli 55 955-1,115 950-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,610-1,620 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India