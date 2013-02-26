Feb. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,825 313-377 313-375 Wheat Tukda 1,293 336-416 335-415 Jowar White 60 285-405 270-395 Bajra 040 273-333 277-330 PULSES Gram 3,245 560-0,665 565-0,672 Udid 200 640-0,675 550-0,675 Moong 040 960-1,155 980-1,125 Tuar 187 670-869 780-860 Maize 25 272-310 274-310 Vaal Deshi 55 650-0,735 625-0,725 Choli 55 955-1,115 950-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,630-1,640 1,610-1,620 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500