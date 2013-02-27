India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to short supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,525 312-370 313-377 Wheat Tukda 1,110 335-419 336-416 Jowar White 50 240-390 285-405 Bajra 030 280-315 273-333 PULSES Gram 3,365 570-0,660 560-0,665 Udid 100 640-0,680 640-0,675 Moong 025 1,000-1,155 960-1,155 Tuar 143 770-843 670-869 Maize 25 265-290 272-310 Vaal Deshi 50 550-0,740 650-0,735 Choli 45 910-1,010 955-1,115 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,650-1,660 1,630-1,640 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India