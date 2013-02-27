Feb. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to short supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,525 312-370 313-377 Wheat Tukda 1,110 335-419 336-416 Jowar White 50 240-390 285-405 Bajra 030 280-315 273-333 PULSES Gram 3,365 570-0,660 560-0,665 Udid 100 640-0,680 640-0,675 Moong 025 1,000-1,155 960-1,155 Tuar 143 770-843 670-869 Maize 25 265-290 272-310 Vaal Deshi 50 550-0,740 650-0,735 Choli 45 910-1,010 955-1,115 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,650-1,660 1,630-1,640 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500