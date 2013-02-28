Feb. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,840 311-373 312-370
Wheat Tukda 1,500 332-419 335-419
Jowar White 55 235-397 240-390
Bajra 033 283-317 280-315
PULSES
Gram 3,145 575-0,658 570-0,660
Udid 186 650-0,680 640-0,680
Moong 020 1,005-1,130 1,000-1,155
Tuar 419 791-834 770-843
Maize 15 263-295 265-290
Vaal Deshi 45 455-0,750 550-0,740
Choli 40 775-1,015 910-1,010
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500