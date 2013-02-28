Feb. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,840 311-373 312-370 Wheat Tukda 1,500 332-419 335-419 Jowar White 55 235-397 240-390 Bajra 033 283-317 280-315 PULSES Gram 3,145 575-0,658 570-0,660 Udid 186 650-0,680 640-0,680 Moong 020 1,005-1,130 1,000-1,155 Tuar 419 791-834 770-843 Maize 15 263-295 265-290 Vaal Deshi 45 455-0,750 550-0,740 Choli 40 775-1,015 910-1,010 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500