Mar. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased further due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,830 324-358 311-373 Wheat Tukda 1,270 330-402 332-419 Jowar White 55 225-410 235-397 Bajra 035 285-310 283-317 PULSES Gram 2,700 580-0,658 575-0,658 Udid 120 620-0,680 650-0,680 Moong 050 980-1,160 1,005-1,130 Tuar 130 750-851 791-834 Maize 10 250-290 263-295 Vaal Deshi 25 450-0,780 455-0,750 Choli 25 725-0,990 775-1,015 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500