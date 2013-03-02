Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 02
Mar. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices dropped further due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,250 321-356 324-358
Wheat Tukda 01,500 325-389 330-402
Jowar White 063 215-411 225-410
Bajra 0,040 263-305 285-310
PULSES
Gram 3,150 590-0,656 580-0,658
Udid 0,080 0,610-0,680 0,620-0,680
Moong 0,025 0,980-1,165 0,980-1,160
Tuar 0,240 736-856 750-851
Maize 015 250-292 250-290
Vaal Deshi 025 0,455-0,785 0,450-0,780
Choli 030 0,710-0,985 0,725-0,990
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825
Bajra 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500