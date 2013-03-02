Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 02 Mar. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped further due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,250 321-356 324-358 Wheat Tukda 01,500 325-389 330-402 Jowar White 063 215-411 225-410 Bajra 0,040 263-305 285-310 PULSES Gram 3,150 590-0,656 580-0,658 Udid 0,080 0,610-0,680 0,620-0,680 Moong 0,025 0,980-1,165 0,980-1,160 Tuar 0,240 736-856 750-851 Maize 015 250-292 250-290 Vaal Deshi 025 0,455-0,785 0,450-0,780 Choli 030 0,710-0,985 0,725-0,990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,590-1,600 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,800-1,825 Bajra 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500