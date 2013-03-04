Mar. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to higher arrivals. * Bajri prices improved due to short supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,480 312-348 321-356 Wheat Tukda 1,700 318-386 325-389 Jowar White 70 260-410 215-411 Bajra 035 260-330 263-305 PULSES Gram 2,500 615-0,645 590-0,656 Udid 000 000-0,000 610-0,680 Moong 020 985-1,165 980-1,165 Tuar 244 761-864 736-856 Maize 19 265-295 250-292 Vaal Deshi 35 600-0,750 455-0,785 Choli 45 735-1,010 710-0,985 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,590-1,600 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,650-1,660 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,375 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500