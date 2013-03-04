Mar. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to higher arrivals.
* Bajri prices improved due to short supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,480 312-348 321-356
Wheat Tukda 1,700 318-386 325-389
Jowar White 70 260-410 215-411
Bajra 035 260-330 263-305
PULSES
Gram 2,500 615-0,645 590-0,656
Udid 000 000-0,000 610-0,680
Moong 020 985-1,165 980-1,165
Tuar 244 761-864 736-856
Maize 19 265-295 250-292
Vaal Deshi 35 600-0,750 455-0,785
Choli 45 735-1,010 710-0,985
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,590-1,600
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,650-1,660
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,350-3,375 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500