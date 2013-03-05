Mar. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,155 309-347 312-348 Wheat Tukda 1,010 315-405 318-386 Jowar White 85 263-410 260-410 Bajra 050 260-330 260-330 PULSES Gram 2,475 610-0,646 615-0,645 Udid 200 580-0,670 610-0,680 Moong 015 980-1,165 985-1,165 Tuar 165 760-857 761-864 Maize 12 298-310 265-295 Vaal Deshi 45 600-0,780 600-0,750 Choli 55 845-1,015 735-1,010 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,325-3,350 3,350-3,375 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500