Mar. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,155 309-347 312-348
Wheat Tukda 1,010 315-405 318-386
Jowar White 85 263-410 260-410
Bajra 050 260-330 260-330
PULSES
Gram 2,475 610-0,646 615-0,645
Udid 200 580-0,670 610-0,680
Moong 015 980-1,165 985-1,165
Tuar 165 760-857 761-864
Maize 12 298-310 265-295
Vaal Deshi 45 600-0,780 600-0,750
Choli 55 845-1,015 735-1,010
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,325-3,350 3,350-3,375
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500