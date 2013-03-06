Mar. 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down further on restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,070 312-351 309-347
Wheat Tukda --,810 314-411 315-405
Jowar White 65 260-380 263-410
Bajra 035 260-310 260-330
PULSES
Gram 2,745 600-0,647 610-0,646
Udid 273 650-0,671 580-0,670
Moong 020 950-1,150 980-1,165
Tuar 225 750-858 760-857
Maize 10 290-315 298-310
Vaal Deshi 55 475-0,771 600-0,780
Choli 60 951-1,060 845-1,015
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,325-3,350
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500