Mar. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased further due to poor retail demand. * Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,240 310-350 312-351 Wheat Tukda 1,690 330-441 314-411 Jowar White 95 270-390 260-380 Bajra 125 265-315 260-310 PULSES Gram 2,895 580-0,640 600-0,647 Udid 250 600-0,670 650-0,671 Moong 025 940-1,155 950-1,150 Tuar 210 752-852 750-858 Maize 15 270-315 290-315 Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,755 475-0,771 Choli 45 925-1,040 951-1,060 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500