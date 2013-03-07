Mar. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices eased further due to poor retail demand.
* Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,240 310-350 312-351
Wheat Tukda 1,690 330-441 314-411
Jowar White 95 270-390 260-380
Bajra 125 265-315 260-310
PULSES
Gram 2,895 580-0,640 600-0,647
Udid 250 600-0,670 650-0,671
Moong 025 940-1,155 950-1,150
Tuar 210 752-852 750-858
Maize 15 270-315 290-315
Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,755 475-0,771
Choli 45 925-1,040 951-1,060
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,675-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500