Mar. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,240 300-352 310-350 Wheat Tukda 1,590 296-428 330-441 Jowar White 45 273-395 270-390 Bajra 095 270-320 265-315 PULSES Gram 2,535 580-0,652 580-0,640 Udid 200 600-0,665 600-0,670 Moong 020 945-1,160 940-1,155 Tuar 275 750-856 752-852 Maize 10 270-315 270-315 Vaal Deshi 30 450-0,735 450-0,755 Choli 40 935-1,130 925-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500