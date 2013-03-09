Mar. 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,490 305-352 300-352 Wheat Tukda 1,860 310-421 296-428 Jowar White 75 273-395 273-395 Bajra 095 270-326 270-320 PULSES Gram 2,660 580-0,654 580-0,652 Udid 200 630-0,665 600-0,665 Moong 026 923-1,140 945-1,160 Tuar 235 762-862 750-856 Maize 15 270-315 270-315 Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,745 450-0,735 Choli 43 922-1,094 935-1,130 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500