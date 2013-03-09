Mar. 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices moved up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,490 305-352 300-352
Wheat Tukda 1,860 310-421 296-428
Jowar White 75 273-395 273-395
Bajra 095 270-326 270-320
PULSES
Gram 2,660 580-0,654 580-0,652
Udid 200 630-0,665 600-0,665
Moong 026 923-1,140 945-1,160
Tuar 235 762-862 750-856
Maize 15 270-315 270-315
Vaal Deshi 50 450-0,745 450-0,735
Choli 43 922-1,094 935-1,130
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,650-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Basmati Best 8,400-8,500 8,400-8,500