July 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,668 307-351 309-358 Wheat Tukda 00,425 309-372 311-377 Jowar White 220 263-365 260-380 Bajra 0,200 230-300 235-330 PULSES Gram 0,465 525-0,673 575-0,666 Udid 0,060 0,660-0,697 0,646-0,708 Moong 0,253 0,961-1,151 0,951-1,042 Tuar 0,010 725-830 720-825 Maize 010 257-300 285-297 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,950 0,680-0,945 Choli 030 0,920-1,090 0,925-1,097 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700