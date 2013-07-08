BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
July 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,668 307-351 309-358 Wheat Tukda 00,425 309-372 311-377 Jowar White 220 263-365 260-380 Bajra 0,200 230-300 235-330 PULSES Gram 0,465 525-0,673 575-0,666 Udid 0,060 0,660-0,697 0,646-0,708 Moong 0,253 0,961-1,151 0,951-1,042 Tuar 0,010 725-830 720-825 Maize 010 257-300 285-297 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,950 0,680-0,945 Choli 030 0,920-1,090 0,925-1,097 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,635-1,645 1,645-1,655 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively