July 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,882 308-357 307-351 Wheat Tukda --,662 306-380 309-372 Jowar White 200 250-360 263-365 Bajra 150 225-295 230-300 PULSES Gram 465 520-0,670 525-0,673 Udid 059 590-0,669 660-0,697 Moong 055 955-1,118 961-1,151 Tuar 020 700-810 725-830 Maize 15 285-290 257-300 Vaal Deshi 45 455-0,955 450-0,950 Choli 25 925-1,080 920-1,090 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,635-1,645 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,700-5,750 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700