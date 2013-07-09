July 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,882 308-357 307-351
Wheat Tukda --,662 306-380 309-372
Jowar White 200 250-360 263-365
Bajra 150 225-295 230-300
PULSES
Gram 465 520-0,670 525-0,673
Udid 059 590-0,669 660-0,697
Moong 055 955-1,118 961-1,151
Tuar 020 700-810 725-830
Maize 15 285-290 257-300
Vaal Deshi 45 455-0,955 450-0,950
Choli 25 925-1,080 920-1,090
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,635-1,645
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,700-5,750
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700