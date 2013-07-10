July 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Rajkot market yard was closed on account of "Ashaadhi Beej". Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 308-357 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 306-380 Jowar White 000 000-000 250-360 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-295 PULSES Gram 0,000 000-0,000 520-0,670 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,590-0,669 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,955-1,118 Tuar 0,000 000-000 700-810 Maize 000 000-000 285-290 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,455-0,955 Choli 000 0,000-0,000 0,925-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700