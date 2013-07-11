July 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved up due to retail demand. * Rice of Parimal quality eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,350 310-360 308-357 Wheat Tukda --,390 312-370 306-380 Jowar White 155 250-397 250-360 Bajra 125 229-297 225-295 PULSES Gram 350 560-0,695 520-0,670 Udid 356 635-0,677 590-0,669 Moong 101 990-1,140 955-1,118 Tuar 015 720-802 700-810 Maize 11 292-297 285-290 Vaal Deshi 30 455-0,583 455-0,955 Choli 22 1,010-1,105 925-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700