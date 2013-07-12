July 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to retail demand, * Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Rice of Basmati quality firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,425 309-361 310-360 Wheat Tukda --,360 306-371 312-370 Jowar White 130 290-360 250-397 Bajra 080 220-310 229-297 PULSES Gram 365 555-0,690 560-0,695 Udid 022 670-0,729 635-0,677 Moong 083 950-1,056 990-1,140 Tuar 010 750-805 720-802 Maize 10 295-298 292-297 Vaal Deshi 35 590-0,650 455-0,583 Choli 20 935-1,071 1,010-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,600-8,700