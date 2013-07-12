July 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand,
* Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Rice of Basmati quality firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,425 309-361 310-360
Wheat Tukda --,360 306-371 312-370
Jowar White 130 290-360 250-397
Bajra 080 220-310 229-297
PULSES
Gram 365 555-0,690 560-0,695
Udid 022 670-0,729 635-0,677
Moong 083 950-1,056 990-1,140
Tuar 010 750-805 720-802
Maize 10 295-298 292-297
Vaal Deshi 35 590-0,650 455-0,583
Choli 20 935-1,071 1,010-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,175-3,225 3,150-3,200
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,600-8,700