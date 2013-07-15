Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
July 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,530 308-350 309-351 Wheat Tukda 00,415 308-361 307-365 Jowar White 070 260-345 285-350 Bajra 0,050 205-305 210-300 PULSES Gram 0,535 570-0,685 560-0,675 Udid 0,100 0,600-0,670 0,670-0,729 Moong 0,320 0,920-1,075 0,900-1,000 Tuar 0,015 745-800 700-881 Maize 015 297-300 290-310 Vaal Deshi 095 0,505-0,625 0,495-0,590 Choli 025 0,940-1,075 0,935-1,071 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,125-3,175 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.