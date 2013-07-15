July 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,530 308-350 309-351 Wheat Tukda 00,415 308-361 307-365 Jowar White 070 260-345 285-350 Bajra 0,050 205-305 210-300 PULSES Gram 0,535 570-0,685 560-0,675 Udid 0,100 0,600-0,670 0,670-0,729 Moong 0,320 0,920-1,075 0,900-1,000 Tuar 0,015 745-800 700-881 Maize 015 297-300 290-310 Vaal Deshi 095 0,505-0,625 0,495-0,590 Choli 025 0,940-1,075 0,935-1,071 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,125-3,175 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000