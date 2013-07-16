July 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,725 311-358 308-350 Wheat Tukda --,490 309-365 308-361 Jowar White 95 285-365 260-345 Bajra 055 222-305 205-305 PULSES Gram 435 570-0,680 570-0,685 Udid 052 600-0,690 600-0,670 Moong 030 870-1,050 920-1,075 Tuar 005 725-805 745-800 Maize 10 295-297 297-300 Vaal Deshi 45 550-0,650 505-0,625 Choli 19 975-1,070 940-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000