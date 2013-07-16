BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
July 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,725 311-358 308-350 Wheat Tukda --,490 309-365 308-361 Jowar White 95 285-365 260-345 Bajra 055 222-305 205-305 PULSES Gram 435 570-0,680 570-0,685 Udid 052 600-0,690 600-0,670 Moong 030 870-1,050 920-1,075 Tuar 005 725-805 745-800 Maize 10 295-297 297-300 Vaal Deshi 45 550-0,650 505-0,625 Choli 19 975-1,070 940-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,515-1,525 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------