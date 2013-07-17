July 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. * Udid prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,675 309-357 311-358 Wheat Tukda --,475 306-368 309-365 Jowar White 100 286-368 285-365 Bajra 045 219-305 222-305 PULSES Gram 400 585-0,670 570-0,680 Udid 092 575-0,673 600-0,690 Moong 160 700-1,121 870-1,050 Tuar 007 720-805 725-805 Maize 35 313-330 295-297 Vaal Deshi 55 625-0,850 550-0,650 Choli 25 970-1,060 975-1,070 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000