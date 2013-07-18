July 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixedtrend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,585 310-360 309-357 Wheat Tukda --,525 309-370 306-368 Jowar White 75 295-405 286-368 Bajra 050 220-310 219-305 PULSES Gram 765 550-0,675 585-0,670 Udid 106 650-0,690 575-0,673 Moong 088 899-1,023 700-1,121 Tuar 000 ----000 720-805 Maize --5 297-325 313-330 Vaal Deshi 25 641-0,875 625-0,850 Choli --5 950-1,100 970-1,060 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000