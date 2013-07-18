July 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixedtrend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,585 310-360 309-357
Wheat Tukda --,525 309-370 306-368
Jowar White 75 295-405 286-368
Bajra 050 220-310 219-305
PULSES
Gram 765 550-0,675 585-0,670
Udid 106 650-0,690 575-0,673
Moong 088 899-1,023 700-1,121
Tuar 000 ----000 720-805
Maize --5 297-325 313-330
Vaal Deshi 25 641-0,875 625-0,850
Choli --5 950-1,100 970-1,060
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150
Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000