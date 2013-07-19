July 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,625 310-361 310-360 Wheat Tukda --,780 308-373 309-370 Jowar White 65 265-400 295-405 Bajra 040 230-315 220-310 PULSES Gram 730 560-0,680 550-0,675 Udid 041 638-0,709 650-0,690 Moong 166 968-1,065 899-1,023 Tuar 010 650-790 720-805 Maize 45 255-310 297-325 Vaal Deshi 30 655-0,825 641-0,875 Choli 20 945-1,105 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000