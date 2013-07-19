MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
July 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,625 310-361 310-360 Wheat Tukda --,780 308-373 309-370 Jowar White 65 265-400 295-405 Bajra 040 230-315 220-310 PULSES Gram 730 560-0,680 550-0,675 Udid 041 638-0,709 650-0,690 Moong 166 968-1,065 899-1,023 Tuar 010 650-790 720-805 Maize 45 255-310 297-325 Vaal Deshi 30 655-0,825 641-0,875 Choli 20 945-1,105 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA