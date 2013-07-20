July 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Rice of Parimal quality moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,740 312-360 310-361
Wheat Tukda --,610 311-368 308-373
Jowar White 72 260-395 265-400
Bajra 030 225-310 230-315
PULSES
Gram 520 550-0,670 560-0,680
Udid 102 610-0,700 638-0,709
Moong 190 950-1,112 968-1,065
Tuar 000 ----000 650-790
Maize 30 298-305 255-310
Vaal Deshi 40 650-0,850 655-0,825
Choli 15 940-1,100 945-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000