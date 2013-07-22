* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,780 312-358 312-360 Wheat Tukda 00,625 310-370 311-368 Jowar White 175 270-370 269-395 Bajra 0,050 220-305 225-310 PULSES Gram 0,330 550-0,680 550-0,670 Udid 0,077 0,670-0,711 0,610-0,700 Moong 0,027 0,851-1,070 0,950-1,112 Tuar 0,000 000-000 650-790 Maize 020 295-305 298-305 Vaal Deshi 035 0,655-0,855 0,650-0,850 Choli 025 0,935-1,100 0,940-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000