* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to low demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,780 312-358 312-360
Wheat Tukda 00,625 310-370 311-368
Jowar White 175 270-370 269-395
Bajra 0,050 220-305 225-310
PULSES
Gram 0,330 550-0,680 550-0,670
Udid 0,077 0,670-0,711 0,610-0,700
Moong 0,027 0,851-1,070 0,950-1,112
Tuar 0,000 000-000 650-790
Maize 020 295-305 298-305
Vaal Deshi 035 0,655-0,855 0,650-0,850
Choli 025 0,935-1,100 0,940-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000