July 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,630 312-355 312-355 Wheat Tukda --,490 311-370 311-371 Jowar White 115 260-365 265-380 Bajra 085 227-305 225-310 PULSES Gram 450 560-0,675 560-0,675 Udid 140 601-0,640 647-0,655 Moong 091 900-1,080 981-1,016 Tuar 000 ----000 650-790 Maize 12 298-302 297-300 Vaal Deshi 35 605-0,865 702-0,858 Choli 17 910-1,100 920-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,650-3,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000