July 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to low demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,630 312-355 312-355
Wheat Tukda --,490 311-370 311-371
Jowar White 115 260-365 265-380
Bajra 085 227-305 225-310
PULSES
Gram 450 560-0,675 560-0,675
Udid 140 601-0,640 647-0,655
Moong 091 900-1,080 981-1,016
Tuar 000 ----000 650-790
Maize 12 298-302 297-300
Vaal Deshi 35 605-0,865 702-0,858
Choli 17 910-1,100 920-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,650-3,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000