BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 5.9841 pct
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
July 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,650 313-351 312-355 Wheat Tukda --,525 310-365 311-370 Jowar White 415 250-366 260-365 Bajra 070 225-300 227-305 PULSES Gram 560 520-0,665 560-0,675 Udid 057 648-0,689 601-0,640 Moong 044 980-1,050 900-1,080 Tuar 008 555-689 650-790 Maize --7 298-300 298-302 Vaal Deshi 30 750-0,850 605-0,865 Choli 25 900-1,100 910-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
SINGAPORE, April 12 (IFR) - Asian credits widened in the morning on heightened geopolitical risks as North Korea threatened to fire a nuclear missile as the US boosts its military presence in the region.