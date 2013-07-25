July 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,650 313-351 312-355 Wheat Tukda --,525 310-365 311-370 Jowar White 415 250-366 260-365 Bajra 070 225-300 227-305 PULSES Gram 560 520-0,665 560-0,675 Udid 057 648-0,689 601-0,640 Moong 044 980-1,050 900-1,080 Tuar 008 555-689 650-790 Maize --7 298-300 298-302 Vaal Deshi 30 750-0,850 605-0,865 Choli 25 900-1,100 910-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000